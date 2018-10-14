FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 14, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Commonwealth Bank of Australia names Alan Docherty as CFO

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) named Alan Docherty on Monday as its chief financial officer, following the unexpected departure of Rob Jesudason from the post earlier this year as the lender battles one of the worst governance crises in its history.

FILE PHOTO - People use Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) bank ATMs in Sydney, Australia May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The country’s top lender, which has been struggling to rebuild its reputation after a series of scandals, said in May that Jesudason would leave just over a year after he took up the role.

CBA had appointed Docherty, the previous CFO of the Institutional Banking and Markets unit, as acting chief financial officer after Jesudason’s departure.

Last week, the head of CBA said the bank was wrong to oppose an inquiry that has unearthed widespread financial services misconduct, underscoring the scope of the publicity nightmare engulfing the industry.

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.