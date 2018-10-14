Commonwealth Bank of Australia names Alan Docherty as CFO

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) named Alan Docherty on Monday as its chief financial officer, following the unexpected departure of Rob Jesudason from the post earlier this year as the lender battles one of the worst governance crises in its history.

FILE PHOTO - People use Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) bank ATMs in Sydney, Australia May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The country’s top lender, which has been struggling to rebuild its reputation after a series of scandals, said in May that Jesudason would leave just over a year after he took up the role.

CBA had appointed Docherty, the previous CFO of the Institutional Banking and Markets unit, as acting chief financial officer after Jesudason’s departure.

Last week, the head of CBA said the bank was wrong to oppose an inquiry that has unearthed widespread financial services misconduct, underscoring the scope of the publicity nightmare engulfing the industry.