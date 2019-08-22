Australia's CBA reworks life insurance unit sale deal terms with AIA

FILE PHOTO: The logo for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia adorns their head office in central Sydney, Australia, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) said on Friday it signed revised agreements with AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) to help progress the planned divestment of its Australian life insurance business CommInsure Life to the Hong Kong-based firm.

The revised agreement includes a $150 million reduction in the total proceeds CBA would get, while AIA would have an option to extend the Australian and New Zealand distribution deals to 25 years from 20 years.

Australia’s top lender agreed to sell the unit to AIA Group for $3.1 billion in September 2017, in what was the biggest Asian buyout of an Australian financial firm at that time.

“Today’s announcement provides CommInsure Life’s policyholders and staff with more clarity about the future of the business and progresses the simplification of CBA’s portfolio of businesses,” CBA Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said.

The revised deal also consists of a co-operation agreement, which is expected to be signed before the end of the first half of fiscal 2020. CBA will get an upfront payment of $500 million when the agreement is sealed.

The lender also said it was working with AIA Group on a potential asset transfer as an alternative way to complete the sale of the business.