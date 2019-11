FILE PHOTO: The logo for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia adorns their head office in central Sydney, Australia, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - The life insurance arm of Australia’s largest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), pleaded guilty to 87 counts of hawking offences, the corporate regulator said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said CommInsure, through its agent, unlawfully sold life insurance policies known as ‘Simple Life’ over the telephone between October and December 2014.