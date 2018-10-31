CBA to sell funds unit for $2.9 billion to Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), the country’s biggest lender, said on Wednesday it will sell its global asset management unit for A$4.1 billion ($2.9 billion) to Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) (8306.T), as it focuses on its core operations.

FILE PHOTO: The logo for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia adorns their head office in central Sydney, Australia, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp (MUTB), an asset management unit of MUFG, said in a statement the deal will expand its product lineup and enhance its presence across Asia and Oceania, adding A$210 billion of assets under management.

CBA, along with Australia’s other big banks, has come intense scrutiny from a government-backed inquiry which has uncovered evidence of widespread malfeasance, leading banks to offload parts of their business where much of the wrongdoing occurred.

CBA had initially planned to list its Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) unit as part of a demerger of its wealth management and mortgage broking business announced in April.

However, the bank said in a filing to the Australian stock exchange on Wednesday that it had been approached by Mitsubishi to explore a possible sale of the business.

Total proceeds of the deal would result in a post-tax gain of about A$1.5 billion, which includes post-tax separation and transaction costs of about A$100 million, the bank said.

Known as First State Investments outside Australia, the business has operations from the United States to Singapore and the deal is subject to regulatory approval in various jurisdictions. CBA expects the deal to complete by mid-2019.

“MUTB is one of the largest asset managers in Japan, with a long history and deep capabilities. We believe that CFSGAM’s clients and employees will benefit from MUTB’s supportive long-term ownership,” CBA Chief Executive Matt Comyn said.

CBA estimated the deal would lead to an increase of about A$2.9 billion of Common Equity Tier 1 capital, which will likely lift the group’s Tier 1 ratio by about 60 basis points as at 30 June 2018.

In a separate statement, the bank said it had appointed former Westpac executive Jason Yetton as chief executive of its wealth management and mortgage broking businesses, while Andrew Morgan will be named Chief Financial Officer.

($1 = 1.4081 Australian dollars)