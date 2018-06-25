Australia's CBA steps up wealth management spinoff amid banking industry scandals

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) on Monday said it would step up plans to offload its wealth management businesses as it looks to become a smaller lending-focused bank, as well as announcing an overhaul of its executive ranks.

FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank logo adorns an Automatic Tellar Machine (ATM) located in Sydney, Australia November 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Preempting structural reforms likely to be brought in by a powerful banking commission that has already rocked an industry plagued by a series of scandals, the country’s largest lender said it would also explore whether to divest its general insurance business.

“Today’s announcement ... responds to continuing shifts in the external environment and community expectations, and addresses the concerns regarding banks owning wealth management businesses,” Chief Executive Matt Comyn said in a statement to Sydney’s stock exchange.

The bank, which in May had announced plans to list its Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) business, said it had now decided to demerge its entire wealth management and mortgage broking businesses into a new company called CFS Group, inclusive of CFSGAM. The previously announced initial public offering of CFSGAM will no longer proceed.

“What we are really seeing here is the whole breaking down of their very expensively put together vertical integration business model,” said Hugh Dive, chief investment officer at Atlas Funds Management, which own shares in the bank.

CBA and the three other big Australian banks spent years building large networks of financial advisers to recommend their products, but the powerful misconduct inquiry into the sector could force the separation of the development of financial products from sales of them.

“We don’t know what the recommendations are going to be yet, but by doing this they are trying to get ahead of whatever those outcomes of the Royal Commission are,” said Dive.

Shares in CBA were 1.2-percent lower in morning trade, while the broader market was steady.

Earlier this month, CBA admitted it had breached money laundering and terror financing laws on 53,750 occasions and agreed to pay a record penalty of A$700 million ($519.47 million) to settle the case brought by Australia’s financial intelligence agency.

UNDER PRESSURE

CBA said CFS Group would be a separately-listed entity and that the demerger would take place next year. There will be no ownership between the parent and the CFS Group after the demerger, it added.

Australia’s biggest banks have been selling non-core assets as they face regulatory pressure to boost capital. They are also seeking to get back to basics after a series of governance scandals, as revealed by an ongoing quasi-judicial Royal Commission inquiry into the country’s financial industry.

Last month, National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) said it was looking to exit part of its wealth management arm by 2019.

Late in April, the inquiry heard that from mid-2013 and until it decided to offload its wealth management and advisory businesses in late-2016, rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) had not invested in the necessary controls and technology to ensure full compliance with regulations.

In a separate statement on Monday, CBA announced six executive appointments, looking to make headway in fixing one of the worst governance crises in the bank’s history after a string of scandals were followed with the departure of key executives.

The bank is still seeking a replacement for Rob Jesudason who resigned unexpectedly as chief financial officer in May and said it expected to make a permanent appointment for the position after its full year results in August.