Commonwealth Bank to spin off wealth management, mortgage arm

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) (CBA.AX) said on Monday it would spin off CFS Group, its wealth management and mortgage broking businesses, and undertake a strategic review of its general insurance business, including a potential sale.

FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank logo adorns an Automatic Tellar Machine (ATM) located in Sydney, Australia November 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

“CFS Group will benefit from a separate listing and ability to pursue its own growth strategies,” the bank said in a statement, adding that the move would allow CBA to focus on its core banking businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

“(The move) also responds to continuing shifts in the external environment and community expectations, and addresses the concerns regarding banks owning wealth management businesses,” Chief Executive Matt Comyn said.

CBA said there will be no ownership between the parent and the CFS Group after the demerger, when CFS Group is a separately-listed entity.

Australia’s biggest banks have been selling non-core assets as they face regulatory pressure to boost capital. They are also seeking to get back to basics after a series of governance scandals, as revealed by a powerful Royal Commission inquiry into the country’s financial industry.

Late in April the inquiry had heard that from mid 2013 and until it decided to offload its wealth management and advisory businesses in late 2016, rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group(ANZ.AX) had not invested in the necessary controls and technology to ensure full compliance.

The first three weeks of the inquiry was also a public nightmare for the country’s largest listed wealth manager, AMP Ltd (AMP.AX). Last month, National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) said it was looking to exit part of its wealth management arm by 2019.

