Australia's CBA first-quarter profit rises 10 percent as margins improve

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) (CBA) said on Wednesday its first-quarter unaudited cash earnings grew 10.4 percent as a re-pricing of its mortgage book helped margins in its home lending division and impairment charges fell.

A pedestrian walks past a logo for the Commonwealth Bank located outside a branch in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2017. Picture taken May 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Cash earnings for Australia’s biggest bank by market value came in at A$2.65 billion ($2.03 billion) for the three months ending Sept. 30, up from A$2.4 billion last year, the bank said in a limited trading update.

Bad debts fell to A$6.1 billion from A$6.8 billion a year ago.

Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors. On a statutory basis, net profit rose 16.7 percent to A$2.80 billion. The bank said its net interest margin in the quarter improved, without providing a number.

It said the margin was helped by asset repricing but weighed down by a newly-introduced banking levy, higher funding costs and competition.In March, CBA, like its three biggest rivals, said it would raise rates on interest-only and investment home loans, reacting to regulators’ concerns that home prices in Sydney and Melbourne - Australia’s two biggest cities - may be in a bubble. Australia’s three other big banks - ANZ (ANZ.AX), National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) - have reported a rise in full-year profit to September in the past two weeks. CBA’s full-year reporting period is to the end of June. CBA’s common equity Tier-1 capital ratio at the end of September rose to 10.1 percent from 9.4 percent a year ago, below the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s (APRA) target of at least 10.5 percent. Loan impairment expenses edged down to A$198 million from A$322 million last year.