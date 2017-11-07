FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's CBA first-quarter profit rises 10 percent as margins improve
Sections
Featured
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Venezuela
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Exchange-Traded Funds
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Preparation and prayers before heading to Raqqa’s front lines
Reuters Backstory
Preparation and prayers before heading to Raqqa’s front lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 10:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's CBA first-quarter profit rises 10 percent as margins improve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) (CBA) said on Wednesday its first-quarter unaudited cash earnings grew 10.4 percent as a re-pricing of its mortgage book helped margins in its home lending division and impairment charges fell.

A pedestrian walks past a logo for the Commonwealth Bank located outside a branch in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2017. Picture taken May 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Cash earnings for Australia’s biggest bank by market value came in at A$2.65 billion ($2.03 billion) for the three months ending Sept. 30, up from A$2.4 billion last year, the bank said in a limited trading update.

Bad debts fell to A$6.1 billion from A$6.8 billion a year ago.

Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors. On a statutory basis, net profit rose 16.7 percent to A$2.80 billion. The bank said its net interest margin in the quarter improved, without providing a number.

It said the margin was helped by asset repricing but weighed down by a newly-introduced banking levy, higher funding costs and competition.In March, CBA, like its three biggest rivals, said it would raise rates on interest-only and investment home loans, reacting to regulators’ concerns that home prices in Sydney and Melbourne - Australia’s two biggest cities - may be in a bubble. Australia’s three other big banks - ANZ (ANZ.AX), National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) - have reported a rise in full-year profit to September in the past two weeks. CBA’s full-year reporting period is to the end of June. CBA’s common equity Tier-1 capital ratio at the end of September rose to 10.1 percent from 9.4 percent a year ago, below the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s (APRA) target of at least 10.5 percent. Loan impairment expenses edged down to A$198 million from A$322 million last year.

Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.