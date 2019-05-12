Australia's Commonwealth Bank profit hit by further remediation provisions

FILE PHOTO: The logo for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia adorns their head office in central Sydney, Australia, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia took a hit to its third-quarter cash profit on Monday as the country’s biggest lender announced a further A$714 million in provisions to compensate customers for wrongdoing exposed in a landmark public inquiry.

Cash earnings from continuing operations fell to A$1.70 billion ($1.2 billion) for the three months ended March 31. It reported cash earnings of A$2.35 billion a year ago.

CBA and its “Big Four” banking peers are spending millions compensating wronged customers and mending their reputation after a quasi-judicial inquiry revealed systematic misconduct in the financial sector last year.

In March, CBA halted the demerger of its wealth management and mortgage broking units to focus on refunding customers, mitigating past “issues” and implementing some of the recommendations from the year-long inquiry.

On a statutory basis, net profit fell about 24% to A$1.75 billion.

The group’s common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 10.3% on March 31, however it excludes the 200 cents per share interim dividend the lender announced back in February where it also reported weaker-than-expected profit citing rising costs and fierce competition for mortgages.

In the chase for new customers, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday cut fixed mortgage rates, becoming the last of the country’s growth-starved big banks to do so in recent weeks.

CBA has also been cutting the fees it charges customers, part of a series of customer-focused measures slated to cut annualized income by A$415 million, of which A$275 million will be recognized this financial year.