NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that Cboe Global Markets Inc is pulling its proposal to list an exchange-traded product tracking the price of bitcoin, delivering another blow to cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

A Cboe-run exchange dropped plans that have been in front of the commission since June last year to list the VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust, the market regulator said in a filing.