May 16, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Cboe and BlackRock to launch corporate bond index futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc said on Wednesday it has collaborated with the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc, to develop U.S. corporate bond index futures.

The exchange said the new futures, also developed along with data service IHS Markit Ltd, can help institutional investors temper their exposure to credit risk in the corporate debt market, including high-yield “junk” bonds.

The futures contracts will be listed and are expected to trade on Cboe Futures Exchange from the summer of 2018, subject to review by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
