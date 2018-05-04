Cboe blows past profit estimate on higher trading volume

(Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as heightened volatility helped drive trading volumes higher and expenses fell.

Traders in the S&P 500 options pit at the Chicago Board Options Exchange signal orders shortly after the Federal Reserve's decision to leave short-term interest rates untouched between zero and 0.25 percent in Chicago, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Shares of the Chicago-based exchange operator were up 1.3 percent at $106.85 in premarket trading.

A surge in market volatility in February and March, after a prolonged calm in 2017, brought turbulence to global equities, bonds, currencies and commodities markets, allowing exchange operators to benefit in the quarter.

Transaction fees more than doubled to $547.1 million in the first quarter, mostly due to higher options trading volumes.

Total company options average daily volume (ADV) rose 33 percent to 9.09 million contracts, while ADV for futures rose 44 percent to 368,000 contracts.

Operating expenses fell 4 percent to $160.8 million, mostly due to a decrease in acquisition-related expenses.

The quarter also benefited from a $131.2 million contribution to company’s net revenue from legacy Bats.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $117.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $15.1 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cboe earned $1.38 per share, handily beating analysts’ estimate of $1.28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CBOE’s net revenue rose by 70 percent to $328.5 million.