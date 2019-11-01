November 1, 2019 / 11:45 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Exchange operator Cboe profit beats estimates as trading volumes surge

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE.Z) beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, driven by higher trading volume in its proprietary products.

Options trading volumes rose about 15% from a year earlier, while futures trading volumes increased nearly 17%.

Cboe is home to proprietary products such as S&P 500 index options and derivatives linked to the VIX volatility index, Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge”.

Revenue from options trading rose about 10% to $146.5 million, while futures revenue climbed nearly 28% to $38.3 million.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $105.5 million, or 94 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $85 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/338rR6v)

Stripping out one-time items, Cboe earned $1.29 per share, while analysts had expected $1.15 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, excluding the cost of revenue, rose 8.7% to $294 million.

Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
