Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Global Markets sign hangs at its headquarters building in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Hirtzer

(Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE.Z) reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday as the exchange operator benefited from a lower tax provision and managed to rein in expenses.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $85 million, or 76 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $59.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.