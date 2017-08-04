FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
CBOE's quarterly profit narrowly beats estimates
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
U.S.
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Earnings
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
Reuters Focus
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 4, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 6 days ago

CBOE's quarterly profit narrowly beats estimates

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc CBOE.O, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a quarterly profit that narrowly beat analysts' estimates as its acquisition of Bats Global Markets helped drive transaction fees.

Transaction fees surged more than threefold to $453.9 million in the second quarter ended June 30, with Bats contributing 25 percent.

CBOE agreed to buy Bats for $3.2 billion last year. (reut.rs/2huyqga)

"We remain intensely focused on realizing the benefits of the Bats acquisition and are pleased with the success of our integration to date," Chief Executive Edward Tilly said.

However, operating expenses more than doubled to $149.1 million due partly to higher compensation-related costs.

Chicago-based CBOE's net income allocated to common shareholders rose to $67.3 million, or 60 cents per share, in the latest quarter from $50.7 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, CBOE earned 87 cents per share, while analysts were expecting 86 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped more than threefold to $640.8 million, while total options average daily volume rose 15 percent to 7.03 billion contracts.

(This story corrects rise in transaction fees to more than threefold from fourfold in paragraph 2 and revenue jump to more than threefold from fivefold in last paragraph)

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.