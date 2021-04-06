Column: Will the latest USDA data be the most shocking of the year? -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Fireworks erupted last week for Chicago corn and soybean markets with surprising planting numbers from the U.S. government. However, what is typically the wildest report day of the year still lies ahead, just under three months away.

FILE PHOTO: A truck is loaded with corn next to a pile of soybeans at Matawan Grain & Feed elevator near New Richland, Minnesota October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Karl Plume

The end-of-June U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, which include June 1 U.S. stocks and acreage, have typically led to the most volatile days on the CBOT. These reports can be tricky to predict and June 30 falls in the thick of the U.S. summer weather market, likely adding fuel to the fire.

USDA has 15 major report days per year: 12 monthly supply and demand reports (WASDEs) coupled with crop production, and four quarterly grain stock reports of which two coincide with acreage surveys. But that totals to only 15 since Dec. 1 stocks are published on the same day as the January group of reports.

Most-active CBOT corn futures have risen the daily limit twice already in 2021 on USDA report days, Jan. 12 and March 31. Last week’s reports are typically the second-most eventful of the year in terms of price action, and they did not disappoint this year as the market critically overestimated U.S. corn and soybean planting intentions.

REPORT COMPARISONS

In the last decade, most-active corn futures moved an average of about 4% on the end-of-March and end-of-June reports, though June holds the slight advantage. The last day of June also has had a higher ceiling in terms of percentage gains or losses, and those sometimes led to multi-session events. (tmsnrt.rs/2PJzVsR)

The corn moves on September stocks day in the last 10 years averaged about 3% while the December stocks/January WASDE day changes were closer to 2%. However, that January report day was much more volatile between 2007 and 2012 as there were a lot of crop and stock misses by the market and extremely high commodity prices piled on.

For soybeans, the average price move on June stocks and acres day in the last decade was just over 3%, while March and September were tied at around 2%. January report day moves averaged only 1.5%.

Over the last decade, four of the top 15 percentage moves in most-active corn futures on USDA report days coincided with the end-of-June reports. Three of them were associated with the January reports, three with the end-of-March ones, and there were two each for the August and end-of-September reports. An October report rounds out the top 15.

Five of the top 15 most-active soybean moves coincided with the end-of-June reports, four of them with the August reports, and three of them with the end-of-March reports. The other three include reports in January, May and the end of September.

Minor tweaks in corn prices at the end of June are rare. In the last 15 years, the smallest corn moves resulting from the June stocks and acreage reports were a 0.4% rise in 2012 and a 1.8% fall in 2018.

USDA 101

Understanding what data is published when makes it easier to see why some report days often feature larger prices moves than others.

The quarterly stock reports offer critical information about U.S. supplies at a point in time, but they also inform on disappearance, ultimately helping analysts gauge likely year-end inventory. However, this data has gained a reputation of being highly unpredictable.

March planting intentions offer the market the first survey-based glimpse into potential harvest outcomes for the upcoming U.S. growing season. The last day of June features an updated planting survey that serves as the assumptions through most of the growing season.

If necessary, acreage may be adjusted in October, which piques market interest in addition to potential corn and soybean yield adjustments. The first survey-based yields are published in August followed by fresh estimates in the next three months, though August and October tend to deliver the most excitement of the four.

The U.S. corn and soybean crops reach their mostly final forms in the January WASDE and Crop Production Annual Summary, and those can produce shocking results as was the case this past year with a much lower corn yield than previously stated.

USDA does not usually adjust corn and soybean production in the June and July WASDEs, but they coincide with the height of the U.S. summer weather market so prices are more sensitive anyway at those times and CBOT moves may not always be report-driven.

The other potentially interesting report day is in May, when USDA publishes its first cut at world supply and demand for the upcoming marketing year. Traders typically have a good idea of what to expect and the figures are far from final, but sometimes the market is jolted anyway by simply seeing the numbers in print.

SNOOZERS

The most boring reports in terms of corn price action have been on the February, April and December WASDE days, with average absolute price moves of less than 1%. The March WASDE is also usually ho-hum since corn futures might move just over 1%.

The June WASDE produces the least price action in soybeans as just two of the last 15 report days have featured a move of 1% or more with a maximum of 1.2%. WASDEs that land in February and March are the next most mundane for soybeans followed by April and December, and all four months typically feature moves of 1% or less.

Within the last decade, 2017 contained the lightest amount of corn market action on report days followed by 2018 and then 2020. For soybeans, 2018 and 2019 were the least eventful, and 2020 came in third.