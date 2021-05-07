Column: CBOT corn futures overpower soybeans as supply fears smolder

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Chicago-traded November soybeans on Thursday topped $14 per bushel for the first time in eight years, having surged 27% since the start of 2021. That is the best performance for the contract during that period in nearly 50 years, but it has still staged historic losses relative to corn.

FILE PHOTO: Farmer Dan Roberts holds cobs of corn during the harvest in Minooka, Illinois, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

The year did not start that way. November soybeans were highly elevated versus December corn through March, very much favoring the oilseed, similar to both 2017 and 2018.

But the new-crop soybean-corn ratio over the last month has plunged 11% to 2.24 as of Thursday, levels that have not been seen since 2019, and that is despite hefty gains in soybeans. Such a sharp fall in that ratio from early April to early May has not been observed for at least a quarter century.

Corn is also on an unprecedented run with the December contract up 44% since Jan. 1, breaching $6 per bushel on Wednesday. The next-closest example would be the 30% gains during the same period in 2008. Tight global supplies, robust demand, strong cash markets and concerns for drought in Brazil have all contributed to the surge.

Recent Commitments of Traders data suggests speculators have not been the culprit. As of late April, new-crop corn had jumped 24% in a month’s time and most-active futures were up 21%. But money managers’ net long as of April 27 was about 20,000 futures and options contracts lighter than at the end of March.

Meanwhile, commercial end users were net short about 2.35 billion bushels of corn on the same date, extremely anomalous for the time of year. The next-closest for the date was 1.7 billion bushels in 2011, when most-active corn futures were trading well over $7 per bushel after a historic rally that began in 2010.

NEW YEAR DEMAND

Old-crop corn and soybean prices clearly indicate that supplies are already tight heading into a new cycle, and the low and falling new-crop bean-corn ratio suggests more pressure on corn than soybeans when it comes to renewing stocks through 2022.

In the near term, traders expect to see both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Brazil’s Conab on Wednesday slash Brazil’s total corn crop from a record 109 million tonnes due to extreme dryness in southern areas. If a large cut is not seen, the market might simply dismiss the numbers anyway.

USDA on Wednesday will issue fresh supply and demand outlooks for 2020-21 along with the initial balance sheets for 2021-22. U.S. crop production numbers can be assumed using the planted area intentions from March and USDA’s trend-line yield, so demand predictions will likely be the feature.

Analysts see U.S. and global corn and soybean supplies rising in 2021-22 versus the current year, but the gains might not be enough to ease uncertainties for now. World corn and soy stocks are seen rising 1% and 2%, respectively, and U.S. corn stocks are seen up less than 100 million bushels.

Potential demand problems with soybeans have recently limited gains in futures. Brazil’s May soybean exports might fall from April’s record because China has made unexpectedly smaller forward purchases, and this throws post-harvest U.S. soybean demand into question.

There has been less concern for corn export demand, though, partially involving a possible rise in U.S. business this summer if Brazil’s crop comes up as short as some think. China canceled a couple cargoes of U.S. corn this week, but the amount was less than 1% of its total commitments, and the market brushed it off.

It would be unlikely for USDA’s demand projections next week to be anything wildly different from what traders already expect as the agency forms estimates based on policies in place, avoiding too much speculation. The May report is not among the more eventful ones when it comes to extreme volatility in corn and soybean futures, but the ones that are will come at the end of next month.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.