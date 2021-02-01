Column: Funds' bullish corn bets backed by colossal U.S. sales to China

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Speculators’ bullishness in Chicago corn paused a couple weeks ago with futures trading at more than seven-year highs, but an incredible run of U.S. corn sales to China last week may have refreshed investor optimism.

Farmer Roger Hadley loads harvested corn kernels from his John Deere combine (bottom) into his truck and trailer in this aerial photograph taken over Woodburn, Indiana, U.S., October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

The week ended Jan. 26 was very volatile for CBOT corn futures and included a historic plunge in prices followed by a strong rebound, and the most-active contract finished the period up 1.2%.

Through Jan. 26, money managers increased their net long in CBOT corn futures and options to 364,229 contracts from 349,495 a week earlier, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The addition of new longs was the bigger driver, but the move marked the sixth consecutive week that money managers covered short corn positions. The number of outright shorts dwindled to 33,220 contracts as of Jan. 26, the fewest since November 2012.

Other reportable traders executed their largest corn selling week in nearly three years, reducing their net long by about 25,000 contracts to 168,757 from the previous week’s all-time record long. Index traders also reduced corn positions through Jan. 26.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday confirmed that China booked 2.1 million tonnes of U.S. corn, the largest-ever single sale to the Asian country. That brought China’s four-day buying total to 5.85 million tonnes, more corn than the United States has ever shipped to China in an entire marketing year.

CBOT corn futures on Friday hit $5.53-3/4 per bushel, the most-active contract’s highest since June 2013. The contract rose 2.8% over the last three sessions, and commodity funds were pegged to have bought 40,000 corn futures during that period.

If that figure is true, money managers ended last week’s trading with a corn net long above 400,000 contracts for the first time in a decade.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

Most-active soybean futures are still at eight-year highs for the time of year, though they have recently traded well off the highs notched in mid-January. Speculators are also notably less bullish toward the oilseed than they were four months ago.

Soybean futures also went on a rollercoaster ride in the week ended Jan. 26, finishing the period down 1.1%. But money managers slightly extended their net long in CBOT soybean futures and options to 156,590 contracts from 151,898 a week earlier.

Prices were largely unchanged over the last three sessions and funds are not expected to have adjusted their views, though soybean traders last week were watching harvest delays in Brazil and some new-crop U.S. soybean sales to China.

Money managers trimmed their net long in soybean meal futures and options for the fourth consecutive week through Jan. 26, reducing it by just over 3,000 contracts to 74,590. Futures fell 1.3% between Wednesday and Friday, and funds are expected to have shed some more meal length.

Soybean oil futures surged more than 5% through Jan. 26, and money managers boosted their net long to 107,334 futures and options contracts from 90,699 a week earlier. That marks their most bullish ever end to January, slightly above the same points in 2017 and 2020.

Soyoil futures rose another 1.6% over the last three sessions, hitting 45.58 cents per pound on Friday, the most-active contract’s highest since July 2013.

WHEAT

Wheat prices have somewhat followed moves in corn recently as higher corn prices could ultimately increase wheat feeding, though market watchers have also been focused on the supply situation in top exporter Russia, which formally approved a higher wheat export tax on Tuesday.

Chicago wheat futures were down 1% in the week ended Jan. 26, but money managers bumped up their net long by less than 1,000 futures and options contracts to 21,275 contracts. Prices fell fractionally in the subsequent three sessions.

Money managers continued to increase bullishness in Kansas City wheat futures and options through Jan. 26, adding more than 2,000 contracts on the week, resulting in a net long of 60,239 contracts. That is funds’ most optimistic stance since August 2018 and it is their most bullish ever for the time of year.

Funds continued their buying streak in Minneapolis wheat through Jan. 26, increasing their net long by more than 1,000 futures and options contracts on the week to 14,659 contracts. That is their biggest net long in spring wheat since June 2017.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.