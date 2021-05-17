Column: Funds stage biggest corn selloff since 2019, ahead of USDA report

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Chicago-traded corn futures had risen ahead of last week’s U.S. government data despite expectations of a rising supply forecast, but speculators had already started to dump the yellow grain even before the historic selling streak late last week.

Corn is deposited from the back of a trailer into the grain silo at Ag Plus Inc. in Woodburn, Indiana, U.S., October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

In the week ended May 11, money managers slashed their net long position in CBOT corn futures and options to 316,336 contracts from 372,548 a week earlier based on data published Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

More than 90% of that move was rooted in long liquidation, the most for any week in more than three years. The net selling was the largest for any week since August 2019, which was associated with an incredibly bearish U.S. government report.

Most-active corn futures had risen 3.7% during the period. Commercial end-users increased their gross longs by more than 81,000 contracts through May 11, their largest weekly add since April 2016. Index traders increased their total number of outright contracts by 5% and open interest also climbed 5% to a three-month high.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday published initial balance sheets for the upcoming marketing year. Although the corn outlook is tighter than usual, supplies are expected to rise into next year and the projected stocks were a bit roomier than analysts predicted.

Trade in the corn market became nauseating for the bulls on Thursday and Friday. July corn plunged 10%, the most-active contract’s worst two-day percentage loss in nearly eight years. New-crop December futures dropped more than 8%.

Losses had been partially attributed to the closure of traffic and subsequent logjam of grain vessels on the Mississippi River mid-week. The waterway fully reopened on Friday, but the selling continued at full steam through the end of the session.

An expected increase in U.S. planted corn acres also weighed on futures late in the week. Analytics firm IHS Markit on Friday pegged plantings at 96.85 million acres, well above USDA’s current figure of 91.1 million.

Money managers have not bought more than 25,000 corn futures and options contracts in any single week since late December. That is despite a historic rally and frequent assumptions of massive fund buying, though commercials, index traders or other speculators were often the culprit.

Trade sources peg commodity funds as sellers of 122,000 corn futures over the past three sessions. Within a CFTC reporting week, money managers’ biggest-ever net selling was 114,372 corn futures contracts (not including options) in March 2017.

SOYBEANS AND WHEAT

New-crop November soybean futures sustained historic losses against December corn last month and into early May. Soybeans fell to 2.25 times the value of corn by Friday, May 7, after having been above 2.6 through March. By last Friday, that ratio catapulted to 2.58.

Most-active soybean futures lost 1.8% over the last three sessions while November lost 2.1%, but both had risen 5% in the week ended May 11. Money managers increased their net long in soybean futures and options during that period by just over 3,000 to 177,822 contracts.

Soybean meal futures surged 6% through May 11, and money managers staged their largest buying week since September. They raised their net long to 69,616 futures and options contracts from 54,150 in the prior week, but funds are presumed to have sold that back in the last three sessions with futures down more than 6%.

Money managers cut their net long in soybean oil futures and options by less than 2,000 contracts to 85,850 through May 11 after lighter futures gains than the rest of the soy complex.

Soybean oil surged more than 4% late in the week and on Friday hit the highest levels for the most-active contract since 2008 at 67.92 cents per pound. That is in line with soaring global vegetable oil prices, including an all-time high for Malaysian palm oil futures last week.

USDA projected a slight rise in soybean supplies into next year, but the situation remains very tight and leaves almost no room for error. IHS Markit on Friday pegged U.S. soybean acres at 88.5 million, up from USDA’s 87.6 million.

In CBOT wheat futures and options, money managers increased their net long to 13,033 contracts through May 11 from 10,723 a week earlier. They reduced their Kansas City long by 2,001 contracts to 31,999 and added 504 onto their Minneapolis net long, resulting in 16,410 futures and options contracts.

Strength in corn and a historically thin price advantage of wheat over corn had recently supported wheat futures, but they dropped late last week along with corn. Most-active CBOT wheat was down 4.7% between Wednesday and Friday. Kansas City wheat fell more than 7% while Minneapolis lost nearly 4%.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.