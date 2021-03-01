Column: Funds stand firm in sizable CBOT corn and soy longs

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - When speculators rack up unusually bullish bets in Chicago-traded grains and oilseeds, market participants often brace for the potential sell-off that can soon follow. But investors have maintained historic optimism since late last year as doubts persist that supply tightness will ease.

Harvested corn kernels await inspection at Ag Plus Imc, a farmer-owned co-op, in Woodburn, Indiana, U.S., October 16, 2020. Picture taken October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

In the week ended Feb. 23, money managers trimmed their net long in CBOT corn futures and options to 361,151 contracts, a reduction of 4,634 on the week, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

That is slightly off from the recent high of 374,714 contracts on Jan. 12, though outright short positions have been cut in half since then. Funds’ gross corn shorts numbered 27,151 as of Tuesday, the fewest since October 2012.

Money managers increased their net long in CBOT soybean futures and options to 172,364 contracts through Feb. 23, a seven-week high and up nearly 11,000 contracts from the prior week. Funds had gradually eased soy bullishness from October to mid-January, but optimism has trended slightly upward since then.

However, other reportable speculative traders have reduced their net longs in both corn and soybeans by 26% each since mid-January.

Speculative bullishness in corn remains near all-time highs but has eased in recent weeks. For soybeans, speculators’ net long is no longer the highest ever for the time of year but follows closely to the 2014 record, another year when soy inventories were thin.

Open interest in corn and soybeans fell 8% and 9%, respectively, in the week ended Feb. 23, consistent with the same week in past years. Index traders unloaded shorts and longs in both markets by a similar degree, also in line with past years, though they remain very bullish.

Most-active corn and soybean futures fell fractionally over the last three sessions as recent U.S. export demand has been disappointing, though soybeans made a new multi-year high of $14.45-3/4 per bushel on Thursday. New-crop corn and soybean futures have made notable gains on the nearby contracts over the past month.

SOY PRODUCTS AND WHEAT

Money managers’ bullishness toward CBOT soybean oil is at record levels for the time of year and has been on a steady upward trend since October. Through Feb. 23, they bumped their net long to 112,645 futures and options contracts from 110,396 a week earlier.

Funds’ net long in soybean meal futures and options stood at 69,487 contracts as of Feb. 23, basically unchanged on the week. Most-active futures on Friday closed $50 per short ton off the mid-January high, capping off a 1% loss over the last three sessions.

But soybean oil futures last week broke through 50 cents per pound for the first time in the most-active month since May 2013. The contract rose 18% in the first two months of the year, its biggest boost for that period since 2008.

In Chicago-traded wheat, money managers increased their net long by more than 5,000 contracts through Feb. 23 to 26,910 futures and options contracts, their most optimistic view since early November. Wheat traders remain leery of crop conditions in the United States and Black Sea, though most-active futures dropped fractionally during February, their second monthly decline since June.

Kansas City wheat futures fell 2.1% in February, their first monthly drop since June. Money managers shaved nearly 4,000 futures and options contracts off their net long through Feb. 23, reducing it to 53,208 contracts, still very elevated at this point in the year.

Funds trimmed just 59 contracts off their Minneapolis wheat net long through Feb. 23 to 12,153 futures and options contracts. Their stance on spring wheat so far this year has tracked very similarly to that of 2017.

Speculators remain bullish Minneapolis wheat as many spring wheat acres in both the United States and Canada could be squeezed out by corn, soybeans and canola. ICE canola futures hit a record high of C$852.10 per tonne on Wednesday, though they slid nearly 4% over the last three sessions.

Money managers’ optimism in CME lean hogs continued to escalate through Feb. 23 as they raised their net long to 72,780 futures and options contracts from 67,187 a week earlier. That is their most bullish stance since November 2017 and most bullish ever for the time of year, and the position is trending similarly to 2014 so far this year.

U.S. hog futures on Friday fell 2.9% on end-of-month profit taking after nearly hitting two-year highs on Thursday.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.