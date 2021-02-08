Column: Funds trim CBOT corn bullishness ahead of USDA update

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Speculators eased optimism in Chicago-traded corn futures last week as the historic, multi-month futures rally slowed ahead of the U.S. government’s next supply and demand update due on Tuesday.

A John Deere combine harvests corn on Roger Hadley's corn and soybean farm in Woodburn, Indiana, U.S., October 16, 2020. Picture taken October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

In the week ended Feb. 2, money managers reduced their net long position in CBOT corn futures and options to 345,147 contracts from 364,229 a week earlier, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

That went against trade expectations for net buying that week, and the move was largely due to a reduction in gross longs. However, funds covered corn shorts for the seventh consecutive week, resulting in just 29,340 contracts as of Feb. 2, the fewest since October 2012.

Other reportable speculative traders trimmed their net long very slightly, and index traders also pared bullish bets during the week. End users bought a decent amount of corn for a fifth consecutive week.

Most-active corn futures rose 2% through Feb. 2 and open interest jumped 3% on the week to 2.64 million contracts. That is the second-highest for any week on record behind the one ended June 18, 2019.

China bought a record amount of U.S. corn during the last four trading days of January, sending corn futures to new multi-year highs, though not too far beyond them. The contract hit a fresh 7-1/2 year top of $5.58 per bushel on Thursday, rising a total of 1% over the last three sessions.

As of Friday, most-active corn was trading 6% higher than when the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Jan. 12 published its last round of reports, which revealed much smaller U.S. corn stockpiles than the market expected.

Analysts predict USDA on Tuesday will trim 2020-21 U.S. corn ending stocks by 10% from its previous estimate, resulting in seven-year lows, though some analysts believe eight-year lows are eventually possible.

SOYBEANS AND WHEAT

Trade estimates also peg USDA’s estimate of domestic soybean carryout to drift lower on Tuesday to seven-year lows. But most-active soybean futures have been stuck in a sideways trading pattern for nearly two weeks, down more than 4% from the mid-January highs.

In the week ended Feb. 2, money managers shaved just 325 soybean futures and options contracts off their net long, which fell to 156,265 contracts. That is similar to their 2017 position on the same date, though other traders’ views are notably more bullish than four years ago, lifting the speculative long to a record for early February.

Most-active soybean futures fell 1% in the week ended Feb. 2 though they rose about 1% in the subsequent three sessions. Traders await a boost in South American exports following the expected record Brazilian soybean harvest, which is progressing at the slowest pace in 10 years due to rain.

Money managers cut their net long in soybean oil futures and options through Feb. 2 to 105,930 contracts from 107,334 a week earlier, and they also reduced bullish bets in soybean meal to 67,511 futures and options contracts from 74,590.

Product futures rose fractionally between Wednesday and Friday, and funds were seen adding back to their net longs. Most-active soybean meal futures on Friday settled nearly 9% off their mid-January highs, and soybean oil closed 2% below the recent high set a week earlier.

Money managers were light net sellers in the wheat contracts during the week ended Feb. 2. They shaved nearly 1,400 futures and options contracts off their Chicago wheat net long, which dropped to 19,884 contracts. They also reduced their Minneapolis wheat net long to 14,100 futures and options contracts, down 559 on the week.

Funds’ Kansas City wheat net long remains drastically more bullish for the time of year compared with previous years, though money managers cut their position by nearly 4,000 contracts on the week to 56,401 futures and options contracts.

Kansas City wheat has been trading at what had historically been an unusual discount to Chicago wheat since late 2018, but that spread has narrowed. K.C. wheat on Friday was about 16 cents per bushel below Chicago, giving the latter the lightest premium in nearly two years.

Most-active Chicago futures fell fractionally in the last three sessions, trading more than 7% off the recent mid-January highs.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.