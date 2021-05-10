Column: Speculators keep bullish CBOT bets as futures continue historic run

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Speculators’ bullishness toward Chicago-traded grains and oilseeds has hovered near record levels since late last year as global demand accelerates and supplies tighten, though various market participants have recently been in the driver’s seat when it comes to the persistent rally, especially in corn.

FILE PHOTO: A combine harvests wheat in Corn, Oklahoma, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

In the week ended May 4, speculators in the “other” category increased their net long to 133,068 futures and options contracts from 107,963 a week earlier according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. That coincided with a 6.5% gain in most-active futures.

The 23% increase in other traders’ net long marked their biggest corn-buying week in two years. Simply for context’s sake, a 23% jump in the prior week’s managed money net long would have yielded a new position of about 466,000 contracts – an all-time record.

But money managers reduced their net long for a third consecutive week through May 4, dropping the position to 372,548 corn futures and options contracts from 378,663. Both longs and shorts have been coming out of the market, and the number of gross shorts fell to the lowest levels since September 2012.

Despite the bullish boost from other reportable traders, speculators’ corn net long as a whole has not materially changed for most of 2021. Commercial end users are still carrying an anomalously large net short while index traders hold healthy long positions.

Most-active July corn futures jumped 5% over the last three sessions while new-crop December corn surged nearly 10%. Both July and December futures on Friday hit contract highs of $7.35-1/4 and $6.38 per bushel, respectively, and the latter is up an unprecedented 46% so far in 2021.

Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture will slash Brazil’s corn crop by 6 million tonnes to 103 million on Wednesday, though some market-watchers believe the crop could be much smaller due to severe drought in the south. This could ultimately increase U.S. export demand down the road.

USDA on Friday confirmed 1.36 million tonnes of U.S. corn for shipment to China in 2021-22, the country’s first new-crop booking, verifying rumors that had been floating around the market. Analysts see U.S. corn supplies building into mid-2022, but the expected gains are small and leave no room for widespread crop issues.

WHEAT AND SOYBEANS

Runaway corn prices have taken wheat along for the ride, and as the price margin narrows between the two, assumptions for wheat feeding rise. The May contracts are in delivery, though front-month corn last week became more expensive than front-month CBOT wheat for the first time in eight years. Most-active wheat’s premium to corn is the slightest since 2013.

CBOT July wheat futures jumped almost 5% between Wednesday and Friday, nearly matching a contract high on Friday. But most-active futures had fallen fractionally in the week ended May 4, and money managers shed less than 3,000 futures and options contracts, reducing their net long to 10,723.

Money managers bought Minneapolis wheat futures and options contracts for a fourth consecutive week through May 4, adding more than 1,800 contracts and lifting their net long to 15,906. They added nearly 4,000 Kansas City wheat contracts on the week, evening out their net long at 34,000 contracts.

July Minneapolis wheat on Friday topped $8 per bushel, while Kansas City wheat set a contract high of $7.41-1/2 per bushel. Kansas City wheat continues to trade at a discount to Chicago, a trend that has been in place since late 2018.

Analysts see U.S. wheat supplies next marketing year dropping to eight-year lows despite the expectation for a slightly larger crop than last year. Global wheat supplies are seen falling a small amount, though estimates for top exporter Russia’s crop have been drifting lower.

New-crop November soybeans have been rapidly losing ground to corn despite their own rally, though beans stopped the bleeding on Friday, ending at a 2.25 ratio to December corn, unchanged from Thursday. November futures on Friday hit a contract high of $14.43-1/4 per bushel, up 29% this calendar year.

Although uncertainties linger over forward soybean demand, especially from top consumer China, speculators have recently maintained strongly bullish views on the oilseed. However, money managers reduced their net long to 174,799 futures and options contracts through May 4, down 5,215 contracts.

They also cut about 5,000 soybean oil futures and options from their net long, dropping it to 87,505 as of May 4. Their meal long was basically unchanged on the week, up ever so slightly to 54,150 contracts.

Most-active soybean oil futures rose 1.4% over the last three sessions, but most-active soybean meal jumped nearly 5% to three-month highs as global demand for feed ingredients and the competition among them remain hot.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.