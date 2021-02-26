Column: Unusual strength in new-crop corn, soy futures weigh on spreads

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Nearby Chicago corn and soybean futures continue to trade at abnormally large premiums to the new-crop contracts, but those deferred prices are on a much different trend than what’s been seen in other past years with strong old-new crop inverses.

Soybean plants around 45-days before harvest are seen on a farm near Norborne, Missouri, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

CBOT soybean futures hit contract highs on Thursday, both in the most actively traded May contract and in the new-crop November one. However, the recent uptrend in new-crop beans has been stronger as the oilseed battles for U.S. acres against competitors like corn, cotton, sorghum and wheat.

That rise in November beans has weakened the old-new crop inverse since mid-January, against the strong increasing trend of some other analogous years. May beans were trading $1.77 per bushel above November on Thursday, nearly identical to the same date in 2013 but below 2014, two of the potentially similar years to 2021 that analysts are tracking.

With just one trading day left in February, November soybeans have risen 10.8% so far this year, which would be their largest January-through-February rise since a 27% jump in 2008. By contrast, new-crop beans rose 3% in that period in 2014 but fell 3% in 2013, and they were up 1.5% in 2011, another year on the radar.

December corn is also on an impressive run, having risen 9% since Jan. 1, its largest for the period since 2008’s 19%. New-crop corn was up as much as 10% on the year in mid-February 2011, though it finished the month up less than 8%.

Conversely, December corn fell during the first two months of 2012 and 2013, which along with 2011 are comparable with this year’s strong price inverse. May corn on Thursday ended about 76 cents per bushel above December, the weakest spread in a month and below the three related years.

New-crop corn futures during February averaged about 3% higher than in January, and new-crop soybeans will come in more than 2% higher this month. But that alone has not always been a good indication of the forward trend, as the March results in similar years were mixed.

The rallies in the most-active contracts are nearly unparalleled when compared against longer-term averages, though the most comparable events occurred in 2008 and 2011, two possible price benchmarks for 2021.

Most-active corn futures have traded completely above their 50-day moving average since Aug. 14, meeting that criteria on Thursday for a 134th consecutive session. That is the longest streak in at least two decades.

The most similar run occurred between October 2007 and July 2008, where corn traded above the 50-day average on 96% of the days. Corn also cleared that level 89% of the time between July 2010 and May 2011.

Soybeans’ current streak of topping the 50-day average is one day longer than that of corn and one day shy of the second longest stretch, occurring from August 2007 to February 2008. The most-active contract traded above that level for 152 sessions between July 2010 and February 2011.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.