Funds buy CBOT soymeal at record clip over Argentine dryness: Braun

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.)

Speculators’ bullishness for Chicago-traded soybean meal exploded at a record rate last week amid a surge in prices blamed on a dry forecast in Argentina, the world’s leading meal exporter.

In the week ended Dec. 5, hedge funds and other money managers increased their net short position in CBOT soybean meal futures and options to 63,907 contracts from 38,700 in the prior week, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. (reut.rs/2ApBxiE)

This surge in bullishness was actually the result of new longs and not short-covering. The weekly add of 17,643 long meal positions was the largest on record, surpassing the previous high of 15,322 contracts in the week ended March 6, 2012.

Most-active CBOT January soybean meal futures had surged more than 5 percent in the three-session period ended Dec. 5, venturing into overbought territory.

This marked meal’s largest three-day gain since early July. But in the days since, prices have backed off on profit-taking and the prospect of rains in Argentina. Losses exceeded 2 percent on Thursday, which was the largest single-day drop since August.

It is interesting to note that market open interest in soybean meal futures hit a new record on Dec. 5, the highest since November 2015.But that record was broken on Dec. 6 and then again on Dec. 7. In combination with the plunge in prices, Thursday’s new high in open interest is a bearish signal.

Trade sources indicate that over the last three sessions, commodity funds notched their biggest three-day soymeal selling spree in well over a year.

The movement in soybean meal intensified the funds’ short position in the CBOT oilshare, which measures soybean oil’s share of value in soy products. (reut.rs/2Aol8Lz)

In the two weeks ended Dec. 5, the 81,983-contract swing in managed money’s oilshare stance was the largest on record, narrowly edging the previous record set in the two-week stretch through Oct. 3.

Increasing bearishness in the oilshare was also accelerated by the unwinding of long soyoil and short soymeal spreads last week, prompting money managers to cut bullish soybean oil bets to 13,679 contracts from 26,398 in the previous week.

While funds have been selling soymeal in recent sessions, they have been net buyers of soyoil, so the oilshare position looks to be more balanced heading into the week of Dec. 11.

Soybeans were lifted by the action in meal last week, and the managed money net long in CBOT soybean futures and options got a healthy boost to 53,134 contracts from 31,662 in the prior week.

With last week’s moves in meal and beans, speculators’ overall view toward the soybean complex is the most bullish since mid-March. (reut.rs/2nHx30R)

However, funds at the end of last week may have tallied their largest three-day selling streak in soybean futures since the summer.

Benchmark January futures slid nearly 2 percent over the period after touching a four-month high of $10.15 a bushel on Tuesday.

GRAINS UPTICK

Another big speculative move last week came in CBOT corn. In the week ended Dec. 5, money managers dialed back their net short in corn futures and options to 160,519 contracts from 196,763 in the prior week. (reut.rs/2nKOcXo)

This marked the most significant uptick in fund enthusiasm (or decline in pessimism) for the yellow grain in five months, but the stance is still the most bearish for the time of year.

New longs accounted for one-third of the corn move. The number of longs added on the week was the largest since early July, a sign that specs are moving past the recent lows in the futures market.

Funds were modest net sellers of corn late last week as short-covering on Friday partially offset some of the previous days’ selling, which was largely the result of declining wheat prices.

Plentiful global supplies and tough export competition for the U.S. product have sent wheat futures to life-of-contract lows in multiple instances within the last several weeks, and the bottom has yet to be discovered.

However, funds slightly trimmed their extremely bearish bets in both Chicago and K.C. wheat futures and options through Dec. 5.

The Chicago net short moved to 118,781 contracts versus 122,774 a week earlier, while the K.C. net short dropped to 21,320 contracts from 24,230.

In Minneapolis wheat, money managers slashed their bullish stance nearly in half to 3,092 futures and options contracts from 5,716 a week earlier, and this move was the largest in either direction for the hard red spring wheat since early July.

Commodity funds have been straight sellers of wheat futures over the last three sessions. March soft and hard red wheat futures dipped to new contract lows on both Thursday and Friday under pressure from strength in the dollar, which often diminishes the appeal of U.S. wheat on the international market.

Speculators are still massively record bearish across the grains as a whole considering the time of year, especially since they have not significantly changed their negative attitude toward wheat. (reut.rs/2nHxc4p)