CBS interim chairman resigns from board because of ill health

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) interim chairman Richard Parsons has resigned from the board for reasons of ill health about a month after joining, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Richard Parsons (L) and Les Moonves (R), formerly of CBS Corporation. in New York February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East (UNITED STATES)/File Photo

Parsons, who said he had complications from a form of cancer, will be replaced by Strauss Zelnick, who founded the media-focused private equity firm Zelnick Media Capital, according to the statement.

FILE PHOTO: Richard Parsons, the former chairman of Citigroup and former chairman and CEO of Time Warner, poses in New York, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Zelnick currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Zelnick also joined the board in September.

Also last month, CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves resigned amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Moonves has said the accusations were false.

At that time, CBS also announced a deal to end litigation against controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and National Amusements Inc for control of the broadcaster and media company. Six board members stepped down and new directors were appointed including both Parsons and Zelnick.