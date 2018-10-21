CBS interim chairman resigns from board

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) interim chairman Richard Parsons has resigned from the board, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Richard Parsons, the former chairman of Citigroup and former chairman and CEO of Time Warner, poses in New York, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Parsons, who said he was resigning because of complications from a form of cancer, will be replaced by Strauss Zelnick, who founded the media-focused private equity firm Zelnick Media Capital. Zelnick currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.