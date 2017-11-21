FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS channels blacked out for Dish customers over carriage dispute
November 21, 2017 / 7:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

CBS channels blacked out for Dish customers over carriage dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp’s TV stations were blacked out for Dish Network Corp’s customers over a network carriage deal dispute, the companies said early Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Dish Network receiver hangs on a house in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Dish said in a statement that CBS rejected its offer to extend their contract while negotiations continued.

“This particular dispute is yet another example of the company punishing its subscribers instead of negotiating a fair carriage deal that reflects the current marketplace,” CBS said in a separate statement.

CBS and 28 other CBS-owned local television stations were blacked out across 26 states.

The Smithsonian Channel, Pop, and CBS Sports Network would also be unavailable on Dish networks in cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, CBS said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

