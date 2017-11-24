FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS, Dish agree carriage terms; blackout ends
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 24, 2017 / 5:19 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

CBS, Dish agree carriage terms; blackout ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) and Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) resolved a dispute over the fees the satellite TV provider pays to the broadcaster, ending a blackout that affected nearly 3 million customers across 26 states.

FILE PHOTO: The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

CBS said late Thursday it reached a multi-year agreement with Dish for carrying its own stations, as well as the CBS Sports Network, POP and the Smithsonian Channel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dish said in a separate statement that the CBS channels were being restored to its customers.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.