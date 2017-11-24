CBS, Dish agree carriage terms; blackout ends

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) and Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) resolved a dispute over the fees the satellite TV provider pays to the broadcaster, ending a blackout that affected nearly 3 million customers across 26 states.

FILE PHOTO: The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

CBS said late Thursday it reached a multi-year agreement with Dish for carrying its own stations, as well as the CBS Sports Network, POP and the Smithsonian Channel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dish said in a separate statement that the CBS channels were being restored to its customers.