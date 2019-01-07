Business News
CBS News President David Rhodes steps down, Susan Zirinsky to assume role

FILE PHOTO: The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside their headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - CBS News President David Rhodes is stepping down and Susan Zirinsky, a senior executive producer, will assume the president’s role from March 1, according to a company statement and an internal memo seen by Reuters on Sunday.

Rhodes will remain in the media firm through March 1, after which he will assume the role of a senior adviser to CBS Corp (CBS.N) CEO Joe Ianniello, and to the News Division, Rhodes wrote in the memo.

