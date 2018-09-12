60 Minutes Jeff Fager leaving CBS after reports of inappropriate behavior

(Reuters) - The executive producer of the CBS television program “60 Minutes,” Jeff Fager, is leaving CBS News, according to a company memo on Wednesday, amid reports of inappropriate behavior.

FILE PHOTO: Jeff Fager of the show "60 Minutes Sports" speaks on stage during the Showtime panel presentation of the 2013 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bret Hartman/File Photo

The two-paragraph internal memo from CBS News president David Rhodes, which was seen by Reuters, said that Fager’s departure “is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently.”

CBS Corp (CBS.N) Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves resigned on Sunday amid a new wave of allegations against him of sexual assault and harassment uncovered in two New Yorker stories in the past two months.

In the New Yorker report, Fager is accused of inappropriate touching and of tolerating an abusive culture.

CBS said on Monday that it would pay $120 million to former Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves if an internal investigation into allegations of harassment fails to provide grounds for his dismissal.

Rhodes said Fager violated company policy but did not specify the policy.

In a statement to CBS News, Fager said his contract was terminated “for a harsh text I sent to a CBS employee.”

Fager did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.