Roy Moore files defamation lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen, CBS, Showtime

(Reuters) - Roy Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court and U.S. Senate candidate, filed a defamation lawsuit on Wednesday against Sacha Baron Cohen over his recent appearance in the actor’s Showtime television series “Who Is America?”

FILE PHOTO: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore pauses as he addresses supporters at his election night party in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S., December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court also named Showtime and its parent CBS Corp (CBS.N) as defendants. Moore also accused the defendants of fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress.