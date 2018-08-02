FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 2:51 AM / in 31 minutes

CBS hires law firms to probe Moonves misconduct allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) said bit.ly/2v98mvN on Wednesday law firms Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton will conduct a full investigation into the allegations about Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues in the company.

FILE PHOTO: CEO of CBS Corp, Leslie Moonves, waves on the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Moonves is the latest executive to come under scrutiny by the #MeToo social movement, which has sought to hold accountable male business leaders, politicians and entertainers for sexual misconduct, leading to resignations in major corporations, Hollywood and among lawmakers.

CBS board left Moonves in his post on Monday as it discussed sexual harassment claims against him.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

