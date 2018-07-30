CBS takes no immediate action on Moonves as it selects lawyers for probe

(Reuters) - CBS Corp’s (CBS.N) board on Monday took no immediate action over allegations of sexual misconduct by Chief Executive Leslie Moonves but said it was in the process of selecting an outside counsel to lead an independent investigation into the matter.

The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside their headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The media and TV company on Friday disclosed plans for a probe as the New Yorker magazine published an article detailing claims by six women who said Moonves sexually harassed them in incidents between 1985 and 2006.

FILE PHOTO: Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corporation speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

“No other action was taken on this matter at today’s board meeting,” the company said on Monday.

Moonves has said that he “may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances”, which he called mistakes that he regretted immensely, but that he understood “‘no’ means ‘no’” and had never used his position to harm anyone’s career.

The claims come as the #MeToo social movement has targeted business leaders, politicians and entertainers for sexual misconduct, leading to resignations in major corporations, Hollywood and among lawmakers.

Moonves is locked in a battle over control of CBS with the company’s largest shareholder, National Amusements Inc, which is owned by Shari Redstone and her father Sumner Redstone. Shari Redstone has proposed merging CBS with media company Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), also owned by National Amusements.