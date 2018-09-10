FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

CBS to pay $120 million to Moonves pending probe outcome

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) said on Monday it will pay $120 million to former chief executive officer Leslie Moonves if an internal investigation into allegations of harassment fails to provide grounds for his dismissal.

FILE PHOTO: Leslie Moonves, Chairman and CEO, CBS Corporation, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Moonves, the top executive at CBS since 2006 and a major figure at the broadcast network and media company for more than two decades, resigned on Sunday amid a new wave of allegations against him of sexual assault and harassment.

The company said under a settlement agreement, Moonves could end up with nothing pending results of an investigation.

(bit.ly/2CCLyui)

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

