CBS to pay $120 million to Moonves pending probe outcome

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) said on Monday it will pay $120 million to former chief executive officer Leslie Moonves if an internal investigation into allegations of harassment fails to provide grounds for his dismissal.

FILE PHOTO: Leslie Moonves, Chairman and CEO, CBS Corporation, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Moonves, the top executive at CBS since 2006 and a major figure at the broadcast network and media company for more than two decades, resigned on Sunday amid a new wave of allegations against him of sexual assault and harassment.

The company said under a settlement agreement, Moonves could end up with nothing pending results of an investigation.

