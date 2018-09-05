FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 5, 2018 / 9:02 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

CBS and National Amusements in talks to settle litigation: source

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) is in settlement talks with Shari Redstone and her family’s holding company National Amusements Inc over a litigation for the control of the broadcaster, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shari Redstone arrives for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York City, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The details of the settlement talks could not be ascertained and could still change, the source said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that CBS would agree to drop its attempt of stripping National Amusements of its voting control of the company by issuing a dividend.

Meanwhile, National Amusements would agree to abstain from pushing for a merger between CBS and Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), the Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Liana Baker in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.