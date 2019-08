FILE PHOTO: The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) said on Tuesday it reached a multi-year agreement with Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST.O) to renew CBS network affiliations for Nexstar stations.

The move will extend agreements related to 19 stations that were set to expire this year.

CBS said the agreement will cover 15 markets that cover about 5% of the U.S. audience and nearly six million households.