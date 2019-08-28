China Construction Bank posts 4.9% first half profit rise, second quarter beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past the logo of China Construction Bank at the bank's Dongguan branch office in Guangdong province, China July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) (601939.SS) (0939.HK), the country’s second-largest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 4.9% increase in first-half profit, its filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

Net profit rose to 154.19 billion yuan ($21.74 billion) for the January-June period from 147.0 billion yuan a year earlier, CCB said.

That implies a net profit of 77.27 billion yuan for the second quarter, up 5.5% from 73.2 billion yuan a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.

Three analysts, surveyed by Reuters, had on average forecast a 4.4% rise in the quarterly profit.