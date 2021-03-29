Poland's CD Projekt releases patch for Cyberpunk 2077

FILE PHOTO: Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

(Reuters) - Poland’s CD Projekt has released a patch for its Cyberpunk 2077 game, the video games maker said on Monday, potentially paving a way for the game to return to the PlayStation store after its removal last year.

“Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now live on PC and consoles!” CD Projekt said on Twitter.

The patch 1.2 includes over 500 fixes to gameplay, graphics, audio, animation and addresses issues related to police response to player actions, among others.

CD Projekt originally had planned to release the patch last month, but it was delayed by a cyber attack.

Sony Corp pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after the game’s debut amid complaints of glitches.

Analysts have said the patch could be one of the key steps towards bringing the game back to the PlayStation store.

The patch for Google’s Stadia will follow later this week, CD Projekt added.