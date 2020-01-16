Poland's CD Projekt delays launch of flagship game

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish video games producer CD Projekt has delayed the launch of its flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 by five months until Sept. 17 to improve the product, it said on Thursday.

“We are at the stage when the game is complete but work is still to be done. Due to the scale and complexity we need more time ... these five months will allow us to deliver a perfect game,” CD Projekt Chief Executive Adam Kicinski told a conference call following the announcement.

The game, featuring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, was initially set to premiere globally on April 16.

CD Project is one of Poland’s biggest companies, with a market capitalization of 27 billion zlotys.