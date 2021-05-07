Senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier resigns from her position - Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) doctor Nancy Messonnier speaks about the public health response to the outbreak of the coronavirus during a news conference at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard.

(Reuters) - Nancy Messonnier, a senior health official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will resign from her position, she told colleagues in an email on Friday, The Washington Post reported.

Messonnier's resignation is effective May 14, the report said. (wapo.st/33oXqLi)

Messonnier, who warned the United States about the COVID-19 pandemic last year, was the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases since 2016 and was replaced in 2020.