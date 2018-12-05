Canadian Natural cuts capital budget 20 percent; shares jump

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on Wednesday forecast a 2019 capital budget that would be down about 20 percent or C$1 billion ($753 million) from 2018, blaming a lack of market access for its oil and the “dysfunctional” pipeline nomination process.

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian Natural Resources pump jack pumps oil out of the ground near Dorothy, Alberta, Canada, June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

The company’s shares jumped 3.83 percent, trading at C$37.18 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The country’s largest oil and gas producer set its 2019 capital budget at around C$3.7 billion, down about C$1 billion from 2018 spending, with maintenance capital targeted at about $3.1 billion.

“If prices normalize further out, combined with more certain market access, we will look to add growth capital in 2019 to the C$4.4 billion range, which would give us growth in 2020 and beyond,” said Canadian Natural president Tim McKay in a webcast presentation to investors.

The Calgary-based producer has backed a controversial decision by the Alberta government to mandate output cuts of 8.7 percent, or 325,000 barrels per day (bpd), to help boost sagging Canadian crude prices.

The rare move is unusual for a market economy like Canada and a number of integrated producers with secured pipeline access and domestic refinery capacity expressed disappointment, saying they prefer “market” solutions to the problem.

Canadian Natural said the curtailment has already improved the outlook for prices in early 2019, though it continues to monitor the impact on pricing.

The company is watching progress of two export projects that have faced recent delays: TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline and the government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Canadian Natural also said it was taking a leadership role “in revising (pipeline) nomination procedures to prevent parties from exploiting the system.”

Enbridge Inc’s large Mainline system operates as a common carrier, which means producers nominate, or request, space on the line on a monthly basis and are allocated a share of capacity based on total requests.

Producers game the system by requesting more space than they need, leading to so-called “air barrels” leaving the pipelines running below capacity.

Enbridge has been trying to fix the problem for years.

Canadian Natural said it expects 2019 production to be between 1.03 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and 1.1 million boe/d.

Canada is one of the world’s largest oil producers, supplying more than 4.6 million barrels a day, but Western Canadian Select (WCS) prices slumped in October to a discount of more than $52 a barrel below WTI due to the transportation constraints and storage glut.