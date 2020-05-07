Canadian Tire reports rise in comparable sales on online boost

(Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corp Ltd (CTCa.TO) on Thursday reported a 0.7% rise in first-quarter comparable sales at its namesake stores, driven by a surge in online sales, even as its stores remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer, which also owns Mark’s, specialty store Pro Hockey Life and Party City, is among several others that had to shift to only online sales as consumers were asked to stay at home to curb the spread of the virus.

The company also limited service to curbside pick-ups and home deliveries at its 203 Canadian Tire stores in Ontario, following government orders.

Canadian Tire’s online sales rose 80% in the first quarter ended March 28 and overall, by 44%.

“To date, we have seen a quantum leap in our e-commerce performance across all of our banners and we have accelerated our planned investments in our digital capabilities to meet our customers’ increased desire to shop online,” Chief Executive Officer Greg Hicks said.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 13 Canadian cents per share, while analysts on average expected a loss of 11 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 1.6% to C$2.85 billion, above Street estimates of C$2.79 billion.

Net income fell to C$12.2 million ($8.67 million)in the quarter, from C$97.4 million, a year earlier

On a per-share basis, the company reported a loss of 22 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$1.12 per share a year earlier.