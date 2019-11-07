Canadian Tire revenue misses estimates on growing competition

(Reuters) - Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd (CTCa.TO) reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, hurt by rising competition from Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O).

Net income fell to C$227.7 million, or C$3.20 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 28, from C$231.3 million, or C$3.15 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to C$3.64 billion ($2.77 billion), but missed the average analyst estimate of C$3.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.