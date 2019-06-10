Deals
Brazil state-run power firm CEB mulls privatization to raise $129 million: CEO

Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power group Companhia Energetica de Brasilia is considering privatizing its distribution unit, CEB-D, to raise 500 million reais ($129 million) to improve its finances, Chief Executive Edison Garcia said.

The potential sale of a majority stake at CEB-D will be discussed at a shareholders meeting scheduled for June 19, when other alternatives will also be presented, Garcia told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Garcia said another options would be a capital injection by the Brasilia regional government or the sale of generation assets by the holding company CEB.

