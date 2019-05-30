Philippines' Cebu Air close to buying A330neo or B787 aircraft

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines’ Cebu Air Inc, the country’s largest carrier, is close to buying several Airbus or Boeing aircraft as it expands and upgrades its fleet, its president and CEO said on Thursday.

Cebu Air, which operates under the brand Cebu Pacific, is deciding between Airbus 330neo or Boeing 787 aircraft, Lance Gokongwei, president and CEO of Cebu Air, told Reuters.

The new aircraft are targeted for delivery in 2020 and 2021, Gokongwei said, declining to disclose the number of aircraft.

Flightglobal has reported that Cebu Air is considering an order for up to 16 widebody jets.