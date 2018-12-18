Ceconomy appoints interim CFO, still looking for CEO

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, has appointed Bernhard Duettmann, currently a member of the supervisory board, as interim finance chief to replace Mark Frese, who will leave as of Dec. 31.

Ceconomy said in a statement on Monday that Duettmann, 59, will take over from Frese on Jan. 1. Duettmann previously acted as interim CFO of pharmaceutical firm Stada. Reuters had earlier reported that an announcement on the CFO was imminent.

Ceconomy said its search for a future CFO and CEO was ongoing. Ceconomy said in October that CEO Pieter Haas was leaving after a profit warning, with CFO Frese also set to leave once successors are found for the CEO and CFO roles.