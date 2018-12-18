Ceconomy set to present new finance chief soon: sources

Düsseldorf (Reuters) - Ceconomy (CECG.DE), Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, is about to present a new finance chief, sources close to the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

There is a candidate to replace Mark Frese as finance chief, whose announcement is expected soon, the sources said, while Chairman Juergen Fitschen was still looking for a new chief executive.

Ceconomy said in October that CEO Pieter Haas was leaving after a profit warning sent its shares tumbling, with CFO Frese also set to leave once successors are found for the CEO and CFO roles.

Ceconomy, which runs more than 1,000 Media Markt and Saturn stores across Europe, has seen its business stagnate as sales of consumer electronics have shifted online. It is due to report full figures for the 2017/18 financial year on Wednesday.