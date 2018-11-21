Freenet still committed to electronics retailer Ceconomy: CEO

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German telecoms company Freenet said it remains committed to its investment in Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, despite problems that prompted the departure of its chief executive last month.

“I still believe in the company,” Freenet Chief Executive Christoph Vilanek told Reuters in an interview, adding that the firm was sticking to its around 9 percent stake in the company that it took in June via a rights issue.