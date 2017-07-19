Brazil development bank to buy Rio sanitation company, privatize it: source

The state development bank BNDES headquarters (R) is pictured next to the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters (L) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2017.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government has authorized the state development bank BNDES to acquire the control of Rio de Janeiro state's sanitation company Cedae for 3 billion reais ($953 million), a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

After acquiring control of Cedae, BNDES will organize a sale process for it, the source said, asking for anonymity because the plans were still private. The agreement was first reported on Wednesday by G1, the portal for the Globo TV network.

($1 = 3.1486 reais)