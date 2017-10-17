FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to investigate Blackstone, Celanese acetate tow merger
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 17, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 5 days ago

EU regulators to investigate Blackstone, Celanese acetate tow merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into private equity firm Blackstone’s (BX.N) plan to combine its acetone tow with that of U.S. specialty material company Celanese (CE.N).

The companies unveiled the proposed merger of the world’s No. 2 and 3 players in June, which would make it the new market leader in the supply of the material used in cigarette filters.

The European Commission said the deal may reduce competition in the acetate tow market, with the other two major rivals Eastman and Daicel unable to exert competitive pressure.

It said there was a greater likelihood of tacit coordination between tow suppliers as a result of the deal. The EU competition enforcer will decide by March 5 whether to clear or block the deal.

The companies can offer concessions to allay the regulatory concerns.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.